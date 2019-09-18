Federal Court Blocks South Dakota Laws Suppressing Pipeline Protests

SOUTH DAKOTA – A federal court has blocked enforcement of several South Dakota laws pertaining to pipeline protests.

Governor Kristi Noem proposed the package of bills earlier this session and signed them into law in March. One particular law allows officials to pursue money from demonstrators who engage in “riot boosting,” which is defined in part as encouraging violence during a riot.

A lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of South Dakota shortly after the laws were signed. The ACLU filed the lawsuit was filed on behalf of four organizations and two individuals.