State’s Attorney McGowan: “I Welcome Governor Noem’s Investigation”

UPDATE: Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan has released a statement following news of an investigation request by Governor Kristi Noem.

McGowan’s statement reads in part:

“The state’s attorney welcomes this investigation and looks forward to an accurate and credible determination of the facts followed by a swift resolution of the matter. Due to the pendency of this investigation, the state’s attorney will not be commenting further until its conclusion.”

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem is calling on the South Dakota Attorney General to investigate Minnehaha County’s top prosecutor.

In a letter released Wednesday afternoon, Governor Noem is looking for answers regarding the extended absence of Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan.

Governor Noem sent the following letter: