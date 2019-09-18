State’s Attorney McGowan: “I Welcome Governor Noem’s Investigation”
UPDATE: Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan has released a statement following news of an investigation request by Governor Kristi Noem.
McGowan’s statement reads in part:
“The state’s attorney welcomes this investigation and looks forward to an accurate and credible determination of the facts followed by a swift resolution of the matter. Due to the pendency of this investigation, the state’s attorney will not be commenting further until its conclusion.”
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem is calling on the South Dakota Attorney General to investigate Minnehaha County’s top prosecutor.
In a letter released Wednesday afternoon, Governor Noem is looking for answers regarding the extended absence of Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan.
Governor Noem sent the following letter:
Dear Honorable Jason Ravnsborg,
A matter of public interest was reported by the media on at least two occasions regarding the extended absence of the elected official holding the office of the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney. The Attorney General has the duty of exercising supervision over state’s attorneys in matters pertaining to their duties of office. Due to these media reports, the public information that has been disseminated, and several inquiries into the Office of the Governor, our Office formally requests an investigation into this matter.
Further, the governor has the power and duty to remove officials who “willfully fail, neglect, or refuse to perform any of the duties imposed upon him by, or to enforce any of the provisions of law relating to intoxicating liquors, or who shall willfully fail, neglect, or refuse to perform any duties imposed upon them by law, or who shall be guilty of intoxication or drunkenness, or who shall be guilty of the violation of any law, or who shall assist or connive in the violation of any law, or who shall be grossly incompetent to perform the duties of his office.” SDCL 3-17-3. An investigation is necessary to determine if grounds for removal exist or not. This is a matter of public interest and swift resolution is prudent.
Sincerely,
Kristi Noem
Governor