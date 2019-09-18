Hy-Vee Offering Free Heart Health Screenings

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Heart disease continues to be the number one killer of men and women in the US. In Sioux Falls, Hy-Vee is offering a way for people to check their heart health for free without having to go to the doctor’s.

“It’s estimated that every one American, every 40 seconds has a myocardial infarction or heart attack. So as we are talking, somebody somewhere in the state is having a heart attack,” said Dr. Mohammed Chowdhury, Avera Cardiologist.

When it comes to your heart health, doctors recommend that those 20 and older go in for heart health check-ups every couple years.

“People have this concept that heart disease is a disease of the elderly, but in fact it usually starts at an earlier age,” said Dr. Chowdhury.

Doctors say there is also a misconception that heart disease is more prevalent in men, but it affects women just as much.

“One out of three women die of heart disease,” said Dr. Chowdhury.

Throughout the rest of this month, Hy-Vee’s “Healthy You Mobile” bus is travelling to different stores throughout Sioux Falls offering free heart health check-ups. The process takes about 15 minutes.

There’s a cholesterol screening where they’ll draw your blood. There’s also a blood pressure check. You get the results right after the test.

“These screenings are really nice. They can give you not only a baseline of your health looking at those numbers, maybe you’ve never seen them before. This is a great opportunity to do that, but it can also help indicate if you maybe are at greater risk for a cardiac event, so we’re talking in terms of a heart attack or a stroke,” said Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Amanda Lambrechts.

Even if you think you are healthy, doctors and dietitians recommend you go in for a screening so you have a clearer picture of where your health is at.

You can call your Hy-Vee store to set up an appointment, but they are also taking walk-up’s. Hy-Vee dietitians recommend you don’t eat for eight hours prior to the check up, so that your results are accurate.

Heart Health Check Up Schedule:

Thursday Sept. 19th, 7 a.m.- 11 a.m.

3020 E. 10th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57103

605-336-8947, Dietitian= Myranda Dunmire

Friday Sept. 20th, 7 a.m.- 11 a.m.

3000 S. Minnesota Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57105

605-334-7231, Dietitian= Kristin Sousek

Saturday Sept. 21st, 7 a.m.- 11 a.m.

1231 E. 57th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57108

605-271-7171, Dietitian= Myranda Dunmire

Tuesday Sept. 24th, 7 a.m.- 11 a.m.

1900 S. Marion Rd. Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-361-3442, Dietitian= Amanda Lambrechts

Wednesday Sept. 25th, 7 a.m.- 11 a.m.

2700 West 10th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57104

605-334-3321, Dietitian= Myranda Dunmire

Friday Sept. 27th. 7 a.m.- 11 a.m.

4101 S. Louise Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-361-0313, Dietitian= Melissa Vondrak