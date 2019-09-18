Sioux Falls School District to Hold Town Hall on Vaping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In a letter issued to parents in the Sioux Falls School District, the district detailed plans for a town hall to discuss vaping. The town hall is scheduled for Monday, September 30th at the IPC from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The letter reads:

Hello SFSD Families –

In recent weeks, there has been a wide geographic spread of vaping-related illnesses. As of Monday, there have been 380 confirmed cases related to this type of e-cigarette use across the country, with numbers anticipated to rise. Just last week, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed the first two cases of vaping-related illnesses in our state. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is referring to this epidemic and a ‘multistate outbreak of severe pulmonary disease.’ Because of the rising concern of vaping, the Sioux Falls School District is hosting a Town Hall Meeting on Monday, September 30, 2019, where the topic of vaping, and it’s dangers, will be discussed. The meeting will be held at the Instructional Planning Center (201 E. 28th Street) from 6:30-7:45 pm.

Washington High School Principal Dan Conrad, and Avera Pulmonologist, Dr. Anthony Hericks will be the speakers of the evening. After their short presentation, there will be time for a Q&A session with Mr. Conrad, Dr. Hericks, and additional nursing and counseling staff.

We know schedules are busy, but we strongly encourage you and your student(s) to attend for a night of discussion and learning.