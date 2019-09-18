Teens in Fatal Woonsocket Crash Identified

WOONSOCKET, S.D. – Three Woonsocket juveniles now officially have been identified as the people who died Saturday night in a three-vehicle crash east of Woonsocket.

A 2000 Oldsmobile Alero was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 preparing to turn north onto South Dakota Highway 37. The vehicle collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was westbound on Highway 34. The Alero spun around and collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Impala that was at the stop sign on Highway 37.

All three juvenile male passengers of the Alero were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as Jordan Klich, 15; Kristian Kesary, 14, and Dylan Klich, 14. Coen Harvey, 14, of Woonsocket, was transported to the Mitchell hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Cynthia Peterson, 46, of Mitchell, was the driver of the Trailblazer. She also was taken to the Mitchell hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The two occupants in the third vehicle were not injured. They were the driver, Abel Hernandez, 43, and the passenger, Ana Hernandez, 35, both of Huron.

All those involved were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is preliminary at this time,

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.