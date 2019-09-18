Warner, SD Man Identified in Fatal Brown County Crash

ABERDEEN, S.D. – A Warner male has been identified as the person who died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash four miles west of Aberdeen.

A 2012 Chevrolet Impala had been northbound on 382nd Avenue when it entered U.S. Highway 12, pulling in front of an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck. The collision left both the westbound and eastbound lanes of traffic blocked for a time.

Both drivers were taken to an Aberdeen hospital. Levi Wiedebush, the 17-year-old driver of the Impala who had to be extricated from the vehicle, later died as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Bruce Perrion of Ispwich, the 58-year-old driver of the pickup, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time of the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is preliminary at this time.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.