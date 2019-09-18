Wedel Gets National Honors, Then Leads Raiders Past BC

SIOUX CITY, IA… Northwestern’s Anna Wedel was named NAIA Volleyball Attacker of the Week after her 22 kills and 13 digs in the win over arch rival Dordt. The junior from Orange City who missed last season with a stress fracture in her foot has made a remarkable comeback. And she continued her great play Wednesday night at Briar Cliff with 12 kills in the 3-0 sweep of the Chargers. The 2nd-ranked Red Raiders are now 15-0 (4-0 GPAC) for the season. MaKenzie Fink also had 11 kills for Northwestern.