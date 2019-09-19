Authorities Make Arrest in Worthington School Shooting Threat

WORTHINGTON, M.N. – Authorities in Worthington have made an arrest in connection with a school shooting threat.

Police were notified last night of the threat made against the school district on social media. Authorities say there is no further threat to the public.

Because of Minnesota law, the name, and age of the suspect will not be made public.

Classes were delayed two hours Thursday and extra security was on scene. School functions will continue as planned but also with heightened security.