Byrum and North Know How Tough it is To Win on Champions Tour

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The 2nd annual Sanford International starts Friday morning at Minnehaha CC in Sioux Falls and will feature some brand new faces like Bernhard Langer, Davis Love II and Retief Goosen who’s a Champions Tour rookie at age 50. Tournament host Andy North and veteran Tom Byrum who’s 59, know it’s not as easy as you might think for the new guys on tour to just start winning right away, like Steve Stricker did last year in Sioux Falls.

Tom Byrum says:”They do and I think there’s been some exceptions but I think for the most part a lot of them are surprised by how well these players still play and how good of golf and exceptional golf is played out here. You know it’s just I don’t think they realize after 50 there’s still some guys who can play really well…”

Andy North says:”The guys that turn 50 don’t have any idea of what they’re in for when they get out here. They’re shocked by how good the quality is. I mean absolutely shocked. You’ve got to come out here and play and you have to..it’s a sprint now with 54 holes. You’ve got to come out and get after it early. You can’t just play your way into the tournament any more…”

These Champions Tour events are 54 holes and there is no cut. Those are both appealing to the older players, but it’s usually 15 under to win. So that means you can’t afford one bad round. Play starts Friday morning at 10:20 after opening ceremonies and runs through Sunday’s final round.