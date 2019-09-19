From DNA, Scientists Create Skull of Neanderthal Cousin

This image provided by Hebrew University in Jerusalem shows a statue reconstruction of a juvenile female Denisovan based on a skeletal profile reconstructed from ancient DNA methylation maps. Scientists say they’ve recreated a skull and some other features of a mysterious, extinct cousin of Neanderthals by analyzing its DNA. The genetic material came from the finger bone of a female member of the Denisovans, a population known mostly from small bone fragments and teeth recovered in Siberia’s Denisova Cave. The the renderings that include skin and hair from the profile skeletal profile are not part of the study itself, but rather are based on the study results. ( Maayan Harel/Hebrew University in Jerusalem via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Scientists say they’ve deciphered features of the skull and some other details of a mysterious, extinct cousin of Neanderthals by analyzing its DNA.

The genetic material came from the finger bone of a female member of the Denisovans. This population known mostly from small bone fragments and teeth recovered in Siberia’s Denisova Cave.

Fossils haven’t revealed much about the Denisovan anatomy.

The DNA analysis indicated Denisovans had a wider face than Neanderthals and our own species, and a more protruding face than our own species but less so than Neanderthals, for example. The calculations could not tell how big such differences were.

Results were reported Thursday in the journal Cell.