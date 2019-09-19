From DNA, Scientists Create Skull of Neanderthal Cousin
NEW YORK (AP) – Scientists say they’ve deciphered features of the skull and some other details of a mysterious, extinct cousin of Neanderthals by analyzing its DNA.
The genetic material came from the finger bone of a female member of the Denisovans. This population known mostly from small bone fragments and teeth recovered in Siberia’s Denisova Cave.
Fossils haven’t revealed much about the Denisovan anatomy.
The DNA analysis indicated Denisovans had a wider face than Neanderthals and our own species, and a more protruding face than our own species but less so than Neanderthals, for example. The calculations could not tell how big such differences were.
Results were reported Thursday in the journal Cell.