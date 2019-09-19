Hannah Messier

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



My name is Hannah Messier and I’m happy to be KDLT’s Weekend Meteorologist. While growing up my Dad was in the Air Force, which means we did a lot of traveling. During my childhood, I lived in Vermont, Texas, Alaska, and Okinawa, Japan before settling here in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Growing up in diverse climates sparked my interest in weather. After graduating from O’Gorman High School I went to study meteorology at Iowa State University in Ames. While in Ames, I prepared for a career in broadcast meteorology by producing a student-run show called Cy’s Eyes On the Skies where students give both Iowa and National forecasts.

In my free time, you’ll find me singing in the Cathedral Choir, enjoying a good book at Coffea, or spending time with my family.

I’m excited to be back in the Sioux Falls after graduating this past May, forecasting and reporting for the Sioux Empire!

Twitter: @Messierwx

Facebook: Meteorologist Hannah Messier