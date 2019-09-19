Jacob Cersosimo

Hello, I’m Jacob Cersosimo and I’m beyond excited to join the KDLT Team. I come to you from St. Cloud, Minnesota where I attended St. Cloud State University. I majored in Television Broadcast Journalism and minored in Sports Management. I spent one year as a part of the Huskies tennis team. While in college I interned at FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Vikings.

However, I do not have Minnesota roots. I was born and raised just down the road in Mitchell, South Dakota where I spent my time at Mitchell High School heavily involved in sports. I played tennis, baseball, football, and hockey during my younger years. South Dakota will always have a special place in my heart and I’m so happy to be back in SoDak.

I enjoy running, playing/watching sports, and driving Zamboni.

You can find me on Twitter (@JacobCersosimo) Facebook (Jacob Cersosimo) or shoot me an email at j_cersosimo@kdlt.com.