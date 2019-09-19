Joint Funeral Held in Woodsocket for Three Teens Killed in Crash

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WOONSOCKET, S.D. (AP) – A joint funeral is being held for the three boys killed in a crash near Woodsocket last weekend.

Fifteen-year-old Jordan Klich, his 14-year-old brother, Dylan Klich, and 14-year-old Kristian Kesary died when their car collided with an SUV and another vehicle last Saturday night on Highway 37.

A joint service is being held on Woodsocket High School Thursday morning.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the teens who were killed were passengers in a car driven by 14-year-old Coen Harvey, who survived the crash. All four boys are from Woodsocket.

The patrol says Harvey was trying to turn onto the highway when he struck the SUV, spun around and hit the third vehicle. The driver of the SUV was seriously injured. Two people in the third vehicle were not hurt.