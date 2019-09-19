Love and Goosen Talk Champions Tour

SIOUX FALLS, SD…. Two new faces at the Sanford International are Davis Love III and Retief Goosen. In fact, Goosen is a rookie on the Champions Tour at age 50. We talked with them both on Thursday about the draw of the tour and the difference between the Champions and PGA Tours.

Davis Love III says: “The difference is that my mom pointed out the other day when we were watching…she says “I know all the names on the Champions Tour, I don’t know who these young kids are on the regular tour. I know most of them because my son’s 25 and trying to play the tour so I know most of them but it’s familiar out here, it’s fun, it’s relaxing. You know what you’re gonna get…”

Retief Goosen says: “That’s the great thing about a Champions Tour. You come out here and see guys that have won so many events and majors and world golf hall of famers and still shoot 65’s and less. It’s great for the game…”

And another new face is 62-year old Bernhard Langer who has been playing on the Champions Tour since he turned 50, amassing 40 career wins. That is just 5 shy of Hale Irwin’s all-time record. He will be playing in his first Sanford International.