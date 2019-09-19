West Central Hosts ‘Mock Funeral,’ Warns Students of Distracted Driving

HARTFORD, S.D. – Students at West Central High School saw first-hand the damage distracted driving can cause.

A fatal crash scene was set up in the parking lot of the school.

Six students were involved in the simulated crash.

Students then filed into the gym, where the school held a ‘mock funeral.’

Even though the crash was staged, it still hit home for many students.

“Even if they hear the speeches and the talks, they aren’t going to listen. But, if they see the real effects, then it hits their heart more,” said Sophomore Peyton Meadors.

Meaders organized the entire event herself.

She says the planning was “kind of crazy,” but the pay-off was worth it.