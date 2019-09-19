New Faces in Second Year of Sanford International

New Faces in Second Year of Sanford International

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… There will always be new players turning 50 and joining the Champions Tour. Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and even Phil Mickelson are right around the corner. But in 2019 it’s names like Retief Goosen. And Davis Love III is new to playing in Sioux Falls at age 55. They talked about what it will be like to play at Minnehaha C.C. today which is still a very new venue on the tour…and also what it will be like to have those new players on the tour very soon.

Zach Borg reports live from Minnehaha C.C.