New Spectator Destinations at the Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS S.D. – If you plan on going to the Sanford International this upcoming weekend there is a few things you might want to know. The event has added new spectator destinations along with expanding the old ones.

On the 16th green is a new First Dakota National Bank Party Deck and College Corner. The destination will have concessions and specialty items along with live football and golf on the video board.

Just behind the 18th green is a Scheels Autograph and Media Patio. This space is for fans to watch interviews and get memorabilia signed.

Club Cambria added 2,000 square feet to their spot and The Ranch by the first green has two concession stands and bars.

If you bring your kids, they may want to go play in the Sanford Children’s Play Zone. The play zone includes golf games and ice cream.

“The spectator experience and the spectator journey is a big deal for us,” said Executive VP of Sanford Health Micah Aberson. “We want people to feel like everything is intentional as you come through the gates, and everywhere that you go throughout the golf course.”

The gates to the Sanford International open at 8:00 AM Friday with the first tee time at 10:15 AM. The tournament goes through Sunday.