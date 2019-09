Rise and Shine With KDLT Sports 9-19-2019

GOOD-MORNING SIOUX EMPIRE!

AND WELCOME INTO RISE AND SHINE

I’M YOUR HOST BRANDON GREEN

O’GORMAN SHOCKED THE FOOTBALL WORLD THIS PAST WEEKEND–BY BEATING NUMBER ONE RANKED ROOSEVELT.

THE KNIGHTS DID IT WITH A STRONG DEFENSIVE SHOWING

AS THEY PULLED OFFTHE 27-20 UPSET IN THE PRESIDENTS BOWL

AND HEAD COACH JAYSON POPPINGA KNEW GOING TO BE TOUGH

BUT ONE HIS TEAM HAD TO WIN—IF THEY HAVE CHAMPIONSHIP ASPIRATIONS.

JAYSON POPPINGA:

YEA, IT’S A LEARNING CURVE. BUT OBVIOUSLY YOU WANT TO WIN GAMES THAT SEEDING IN TRIPLE ‘A’ BECOMES VERY IMPORTANT FOR PLAYOFF GAMES. FOR HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE, WHO DO YOU HAVE TO PLAY GOING INTO THAT FINAL ROUND.

THIS PAST SUNDAY NATE GERRY PICKED OFF MATT RYAN FOR HIS SECOND CAREER INTERCEPTION

ALTHOUGH THE EAGLES— WOULD LOSE THE GAME.

GERRY DID RECEIVE A LOT OF PLAYING TIME

SOMETHING HE KNEW COULD BE A GOOD POSSIBILITY THIS YEAR.

NATE GERRY:

THERE ARE A COUPLE OF POSITIONS UP FOR GRABS THIS YEAR AND WE STILL HAVE SAME COACHES DEFENSIVE AND SPECIAL TEAMS WISE. SO, THE DEFENSE HASN’T CHANGED BUT WE ADDED SOME NEW PIECES AND LOST SOME PIECES. SO THERE IS OBVIOUSLY A LOT OF OPPORTUNITY OUT THERE.

THE EAGLES WILL LOOK TO GET A BOUNCE BACK WIN AGAINST THE DETROIT LIONS COMING UP THIS SUNDAY.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT.

THE TWINS MADE HISTORY.

MIGUEL SANO BLASTED A 3-RUN HOMER ALL THE WAY TO THE 3RD DECK FOR HIS 30TH HOMERUN OF THE SEASON AGAINST THE CHICAGO WHITESOXS

MAKING HIM THE 5TH TWIN TO REACH THE FEAT THIS SEASON

AND NO TEAM IN MLB HISTORY HAS EVER HAD 5 PLAYERS WITH 30 PLUS HOMERS IN A SEASON.

THE TWINS STILL SITTING PRETTY A TOP OF THE AL CENTRAL WITH 5 GAME LEAD OVER THE CLEVELAND INDIANS.

CLARK SOUTH DAKOTA’S KIM KAUFMAN IS BACK FOR THE SANFORD INTERNATIONAL THIS WEEK…

SHE AND AMY OLSON, WHO’S FROM FARGO GAVE A CLINIC FOR WOMEN TODAY… AND THEY ARE BOTH THRILLED TO SEE GOLF GET SO MUCH EXPOSURE THIS WEEK FROM THE DAKOTAS…

KAUFMAN:”Oh it’s fantastic. I know last year we had some weather trouble during the pro-ams with the rain, so this year looks good and it’s just going to be just that much bigger and better. We just did a great women’s clinic that was really well attended a women’s luncheon so all the things around it are just so great for this community and I know me and Amy both love coming back here to see it…”

OLSON:”The golf that’s played is absolutely spectacular. It’s a great event to showcase the world-class golf that’s out there but also to showcase

THE THREE DAY TOURNAMENT TEE’S OFF TOMORROW MORNING

STEVE STRICKER WON THE INNAUGURAL EVENT LAST YEAR… HE WON’T BE BACK BECAUSE OF A HUNTING TRIP BOOKED 4 YEARS AGO, BUT BERNHARD LANGER AND DAVIS LOVE THE THIRD ARE AMONG THE EXCITING NEW FACES…

KDLT SPORTS WILL HAVE FULLY COVERAGE OF THE TOURNAMENT THIS WEEKEND.