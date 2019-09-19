Sanford International Launches App for Spectators

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sanford International officials are expected thousands of people to attend this week and to make navigating the grounds easier, they launched their own app.

The Sanford International app is free and you can use it to keep up with tee times, the leader board, concessions, and parking. You can also see your distance from popular spots on the course.

“With the Minnehaha being an amazing course, it’s also a country club, so a lot of people aren’t familiar with the course. So, the great thing about the app is that no matter where you are on the course you can orient yourself with the GPS positioning,” said Julia Goraj with Sanford.

The app is free to download for iOS and Android users.