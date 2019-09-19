Saturday: 5th Annual Step Up for Heroes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – KDLT is teaming up again with Sioux Falls firefighters to remember those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Step Up for Heroes participants walk up and down the stairs at Howard Wood Field eleven times. That equals the 110 flights of stairs in the World Trade Center buildings in New York City.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, with a special ceremony. It’s $40 to participate with the money benefitting the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association’s charity, which they give back to people in need.