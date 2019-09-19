Sioux Falls Mom Charged with Attempted Murder Accepts Plea Deal

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls mother accused of trying to kill her 6-month-old baby has accepted a plea deal.

Julia Alzoubaidi pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor. In turn, the state agreed to dismiss an attempted murder charge when she’s sentenced in November.

Authorities say last October, Alzoubaidi drove her car off of I-229 with her infant son inside. Authothorites found a suicide note in her vehicle, addressed to her husband. The note explained that Alzoubaidi, who was a clinical psychologist, believed their child was suffering from an attachment disorder.