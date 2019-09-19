Spectator Experience at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There’s been events all week, but the fun really starts this weekend.

The best golfers in the world will compete in the Sanford International golf tournament. Seeing the best of the best first hand is a draw in of itself, but officials say the experience as a whole is unique.

Numerous Sioux Falls businesses have thrown their support behind the tournament, and even created tournament-themed items. Stensland Family Farms made the ‘Sanford Swirl,’ while Fernson Brewing Company brewed the ‘wedge.’

Officials with Sanford Health say this tournament helps to put Sioux Falls on the map, and impacts the local economy.

