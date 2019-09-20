Downtown Sioux Falls Celebrates Park(ing) Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Downtown Sioux Falls lost four parking spaces on Friday but it was for a unique reason.

It was Parking Day, which is a worldwide event where metered parking spots are transformed into temporary parks. The spaces can be anything from cross-fit stations to table game parlors.

The goal is to attract people to the mini-parks and to promote downtown businesses.

“The benefit to Sioux Falls with this is that it gets people to think beyond what’s normal and think about the abilities of what could be,” said DTSF Inc. President Joe Batcheller.

The businesses that participated in the event were JLG Architecture, Co-op Architecture, Confluence, and CPM Fitness and Strong Towns.