Feeding South Dakota in Need of Donated Goods

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A lot of us needed help after last week’s storms that rolled through Sioux Falls. Feeding South Dakota’s food pantry is running low, and your help could go a long way to helping others.

For Rodney Hoff, Feeding South Dakota lifts a big burden.

“You know the paychecks don’t exactly go as far as they used to. I, about a month you could go through half your paycheck, and sometimes you just need a little bit of help towards the end of the month,” says Rodney.

That’s where Feeding South Dakota comes in. Anyone in need can get food every 90 days, but it’s having some trouble.

In November and December, people are in the holiday mood and food banks get a lot of donations. End of summer? Not really the same story?

“It is typical that our food supplies will go low. Ours, we’re just experiencing that a little more this year, and so just asking our communities to start their food drive season a little earlier,” says Feeding South Dakota marketing and communications coordinator Jennifer Stensaas.

That’s not all. The recent tornado caused some issues.

“There was a lot of people without power in the area, especially with refrigerators, and freezers, I know that a lot of meat had been thrown away,” says Jennifer.

The pantries of Feeding South Dakota have food, just not a big variety. Jennifer reminds us it could be anyone who realizes the need help.

“A young man came in, that looked like on the outsides of things that everything should be fine in his world, but the man was very sad, he was very sad that he had to come here and ask for help,” she continues.

And when people ask for help, hopefully, they’ll not only find what they need. Like Rodney, they’ll have a typical experience.

“It’s like shopping at a grocery store here,” he says.

A reminder to be unafraid of asking for help.

Feeding South Dakota always takes donations, especially for foods high in protein.