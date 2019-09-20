FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-20-19)

Highlights From 13 Games In South Dakota!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Believe it or not the prep football season reaches it’s halfway point in week four, and Football Friday has you covered with all the scores and FUN featuring highlights from 13 games:

-Lincoln @ O’Gorman

-RC Stevens @ Roosevelt

-Aberdeen @ Harrisburg

-Watertown @ Washington

-Brookings @ Madison

-Dell Rapids @ Mitchell

-SF Christian @ Dakota Valley

-Tri-Valley @ West Central

-Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan @ McCook Central/Montrose

-Bon Homme @ Hanson

-Irene/Wakonda @ Canistota-Freeman

-Chester @ Howard

-Avon @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary