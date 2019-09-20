Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Fatal Falls Park Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man who was slated to go on trial this November for a deadly shooting at Falls Park in 2018 has agreed to a plea deal.

Abraham Darsaw pled guilty Friday morning to one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Darsaw was arrested last August after a late-night shooting at Falls Park that left one man dead.

Darsaw was originally facing a second-degree murder charge.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 1st