Property Manager

Nielson Properties

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

As a Property Manager you will manage our rental properties and maintain our properties. This will include advertising vacancies, attracting tenants, showing units, negotiating and maintaining contracts with all tenants, collections, maintaining the properties and reporting for all rental units. We are a fast paced and growing company and we are looking for a property manager with experience to lead this division for us.

Responsibilities:

• Establishes rental rate by surveying local rental rates; calculating overhead costs and profit goals.

• Attracts tenants by advertising vacancies; obtaining referrals from current tenants; explaining advantages of location and services; showing units.

• Accomplishes financial objectives by negotiating leases; collecting rents; paying bills; forecasting requirements; preparing an annual budget; scheduling expenditures; analyzing variances; initiating corrective action.

• Maintains property by investigating and resolving tenant complaints; enforcing rules of occupancy; inspecting vacant units and completing repairs; planning renovations; contracting with landscaping and snow removal services.

• Prepares reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends.

• Accomplishes organization goals by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Benefits:

• Competitive pay – depending on experience.

• Holidays / Paid Time Off

• Health Insurance

• 401K

• Dental

• Vision

• AFLAC

Job Requirements:

High School Diploma/GED required, College or Associate’s degree desired. Knowledge of various computer systems including but not limited to Microsoft Office specifically Excel and QuickBooks. 2-5 years of knowledge or experience with Property Management or Property Maintenance is required. Applicant must have a motivation for sales, negotiation, selling and customer service, professionalism, internal communications, listening skills, communication processes, be energetic and be willing to learn.

Contact Information:

To apply, stop in and complete an application at 27297 Wetland Road, Harrisburg, SD 57032 (1 mile east of I-29 Exit 71) or email resume to: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net