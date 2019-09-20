Saturday: Annual Surplus Auction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Every year a number of cities in the Sioux Empire, along with Southeast Technical Institute and the Brandon Valley School District hold a surplus auction in Sioux Falls.

Items available at the auction range from computers and hand tools, to dump trucks and street sweepers. The items up for grabs have all been replaced or upgraded and are no longer needed.

“This equipment or material is still worth value. So, it’s a good source of revenue for the city but it also, these items are still good for individuals to buy,” said Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen.

For most cities that money will go back into their general fund. The event starts tomorrow at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.