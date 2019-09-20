Storm Causes Handy Man Home Remodeling Center to Temporarily Relocate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Handy Man Home Remodeling Center in Sioux Falls usually helps customers with their own remodeling projects. However, after the mess left behind by straight line winds last week, they have some huge remodeling projects of their own.

“The wind got under the roof and blew the decking and the insulation and rubber roof right off the building, so water can come in and damage everything. The Ceiling collapsed,” said Handy Man President, Joe Swenson.

On the roof of the business there was a brick tower with advertisements on it. That was pushed over by the wind and fell through another part of the ceiling. The displays in the front of the store were damaged.

“All of our onyx tops, vanity tops, cabinets, showers, toilets. The ceiling came down on everything. So it’s scratched, some if it’s broken and not repairable,” said Swenson.

However, luck was on their side. Their stock and special orders in the back room were untouched. Now, the remodeling has begun and the store is coming together. But there’s a lot of work left to do.

“Clean this up, new floor, new ceiling, several new windows, new displays. It will take a long time to build displays,” said Swenson.

While they work on cleaning up the mess, they moved to a temporary location. It’s five blocks down at their businesses previous location. The Handy Man Home Remodeling Center opened at 1101 South Cliff Avenue in the 70s before moving in 1994. For around ten years, Swenson says they leased the building out to LifeScape. Then LifeScape recently decided to move out. Luck was again on the Handy Man’s side.

“They moved out on the 9th of September and on the 11th of September we called them because they had the lease for the end of the month and I said

‘Hey Rick can we use the building?'”

The company moved merchandise to the S. Cliff Avenue location, so that the business can stay open. Employees have had to adapt to this temporary situation.

“We help people everyday. That’s all we do is help people and so they get frustrated when they can’t help somebody. So when somebody comes and needs a part and we don’t have it right now, we have a runner, designated runner. He’s running back and forth.”

They say the support from the community has helped and they’re confident that the 49-year-old business will bounce back from the storm. The owners hope to be back in their store within 60 to 90 days.