Triplett With Lead After Round One Of Sanford International

Several In Contention Heading Into Round Two

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — As promised, Minnehaha Country Club is proving to be more difficult for PGA Champions Tour pros in year two.

And the South Dakota winds are also making things rough.

Kirk Triplett came out of the opening round with a one shot lead after shooting a four under par 66. The leaderboard is below and you can click on the video viewer for more opening round highlights!

SANFORD INTERNATIONAL

Leaderboard

1. Kirk Triplett (-4)

T2. Paul Broadhurst (-3)

T2. Tom Gillis (-3)

4. Woody Austin (-2)

5. Four Tied at -1