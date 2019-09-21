10th Ranked Northwestern Rolls At Dakota Wesleyan

Red Raiders Win 52-7

MITCHELL, S.D. — Northwestern rolled up 549 yards of total offense on their way to rolling over Dakota Wesleyan 52-7 on Saturday night in Mitchell.

Tyson Kooima passed for 348 yards and three scores while also rushing for a 71 yard touchdown. Jacob Kalogonis ran for 137 yards and a pair of scores while Shane Solberg hauled in eight passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Northwestern, ranked 10th in NAIA, improves to 3-0 and 2-0 in the GPAC while the Tigers fall to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in GPAC play.

