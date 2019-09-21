J’Bore Gibbs Returns To Lead SDSU To Rout Of Southern Utah

Jacks Improve To 3-1 With 43-7 Victory

BROOKINGS, S.D. — After missing the previous two games with a broken pinky finger, redshirt freshman J’Bore Gibbs returned to throw a pair of touchdowns and lead South Dakota State to a 43-7 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Gibbs went 15-24 for 215 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Jackrabbit rushing attack also ground out 241 yards and three touchdowns.

SDSU (3-1) is off next week before opening Missouri Valley play on October 5th against Southern Illinois for Hobo Day.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!