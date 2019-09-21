More Magic From Jack Nicklaus At Sanford International

Golden Bear With Birdie In Exhibition Match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the second straight year Jack Nicklaus thrilled fans at the Sanford International with his putter.

The Golden Bear, winner of a PGA record 18 majors, sunk a long birdie on the fifth hole of a nine hole of the EMI Legends at the Sanford International.

Nicklaus, teamed with Andy North, would lose to the team of Hale Irwin and Dave Stockton after those two won the ninth and final hole of the exhibition match, raising $95,000 for charity in the process.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and to hear from Jack Nicklaus!