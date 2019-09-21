“Out of The Darkness” Raises Awareness For Suicide

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Suicide affects almost everyone in one way or another. Today, Sioux Falls took strides to raise awareness.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says there are 25 million Americans suffering from depression. Sioux Falls hosted the “Out of the Darkness” walk. Its goal? To lower the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025. People at the walk wanted to share their stories.

“It’s okay to talk about it, it’s important to listen as well, because if there aren’t people willing to listen, you know, people aren’t willing to talk,” says Ride With Dan USA founder Daniel Hurd.

Daniel’s journey on his bike saved his life. After multiple suicide attempts, he decided to bike through 48 states.

“What it really did is it gave me a sense of accomplishment, I’ve lost over 100 pounds since my last suicide attempt, so I’m in the best physical state of my life, I’m in the best mental state of my life, and it’s really because of this,” he continues.

Daniel’s journey was a gradual one.

“One pedal at a time, focus on left right left right, you’ll make it where you need to go,” he says.

Daniel hasn’t only saved his own life. He’s saved others.

“54 people that haven’t committed suicide because of this bike journey. 11 of those people were crossing paths with me on their way to commit suicide, so you know, at the times I wanted to give up, I think of those people, and it gives me the confidence and courage to keep going,” Daniel says.

He wasn’t the only one sharing his story.

Hannah Bovee also attempted suicide multiple times. During her depression, she says she thought abuse was normal.

“But it’s not normal, and I didn’t want to live with that pain anymore,” says Hannah.

Now, she wants to speak out.

“Just keep fighting, it can be hard, you can be in that dark hole for a long time, but there’s always somebody out there that wants to help you fight and that are here for you,” says Hannah.

Today, the Sioux Falls community learned they don’t need to walk out of the darkness alone. The event had 833 walkers. It raised over $30 thousand dollars. The money will go towards research, education, advocacy, and loss support.

If you are in crisis, please call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.