Sioux Falls Pays Tribute To 9/11 Victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Everyone remembers where they were and what they were doing on September 11th, 2001. The Sioux Falls community wants to ensure that no one will forget.

Firefighters, members of the military and law enforcement, and even everyday heroes participated in this morning’s 5th annual “Step Up for Heroes” event.

It started with a memorial service. The participants climbed 100 flights of stairs, resembling the Twin Towers. This year there was a junior firefighter course, so younger heroes could participate. But, all remembered the true reason for the event…

“September 11th, it was the biggest loss of firefighters in firefighting history, so it’s nice to get out and honor those, and remember that there is an ultimate price that can be payed,” says Sioux Falls Firefighters Association board member Ian Stark.

Registration fees and sponsorship funds left over go back into the community. They will be used to help people going through hard times.