Triplett Still Atop A Crowded Sanford International Leaderboard

Final Round Tomorrow

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Kirk Triplett is still on top of the Sanford International, but he’s got plenty of company heading into the final round on Sunday.

Ken Duke joins Triplett atop the leaderboard after round two with plenty of others in contention.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

SANFORD INTERNATIONAL

LEADERBOARD

T1. Kirk Triplett (-6)

T1. Ken Duke (-6)

3. Paul Goydos (-5)

T4. Five Players Tied At -4