Country Apple Orchard Rings In Fall

HARRISBURG, S.D – Believe it or not, fall begins tomorrow, and there’s all sorts of festivities for families in the Sioux Empire.

It’s the middle of September. That means honey crisp apples are in season. This weekend, the Country Apple Orchard has its annual Apple Fest. You could ride a pony, check out the petting zoo, ride in a tractor, and of course pick apples.

For the family that owns the orchard, it’s all about tradition.

“It’s kind of an annual tradition for the families to come out here. We have field trips during the week for all the preschool kids that come, and then they grow up and they bring their families out, so everyone really likes to come to the orchard in the fall,” says Country Apple Orchard manager Nancy Olson.

If you missed the apple fest, don’t worry. Country Apple Orchard is having two other festivals this fall.