GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 4 (9-22-19)

Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From Week Four Of The Prep & College Football Season!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota’s prep football season reaches it’s halfway point in the latest installment of #GridironGreatness ! Click on the video viewer for the best sights, sounds and moments from week four of the prep and college football season!