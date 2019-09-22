Rocco Mediate Storms Through Final Round To Win Sanford International

Shoots A Six Under Par 64 To Claim Title By Two Shots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Rocco Mediate had everything work on the final day of the Sanford International.

The Pennyslvania native fired a six under par 64 on Sunday afternoon to finish at -9 and capture the second Sanford International. It’s his 13th professional win and fourth on the PGA Champions Tour (first since winning the 2016 Senior PGA Championship).

Mediate birdied his final hole to briefly take the lead outright. Ken Duke would reach -9 heading into the final hole but double bogeyed 18.

Sanford International

Final Leaderboard

1. Rocco Mediate (-9)

T2. Ken Duke (-7)

T2. Colin Montgomerie (-7)

T2. Bob Estes (-7)

T5. Jay Haas (-6)

T5. Steve Flesch (-6)

T7. Tom Byrum (-5)