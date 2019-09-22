Scoreboard Sunday, September 22nd
NFL
Vikings 34, Oakland 14
MLB
Twins 12, Cleveland 8
PGA Champions Tour Golf
Sanford International @ Sioux Falls, S.D.
Final Leaderboard
1. Rocco Mediate (-9)
T2. Ken Duke (-7)
T2. Colin Montgomerie (-7)
T2. Bob Estes (-7)
T5. Jay Haas (-6)
T5. Steve Flesch
T7. Tom Byrum (-5)
Women’s College Soccer
USD 1, Northern Colorado 0
SDSU 3, Northern Illinois 0
Augustana 0, Sioux Falls 0
SMSU 3, Wayne State 0
College Triathlon
USD Invitational
1. USD (8)
2. Black Hills State (17)
3. Drury (23)