Scoreboard Sunday, September 22nd

Scores for Sunday, September 22, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22ND, 2019
NFL
Vikings 34, Oakland 14

MLB
Twins 12, Cleveland 8

PGA Champions Tour Golf
Sanford International @ Sioux Falls, S.D.
Final Leaderboard
1.  Rocco Mediate (-9)

T2.  Ken Duke (-7)

T2.  Colin Montgomerie (-7)

T2.  Bob Estes (-7)

T5.  Jay Haas (-6)

T5.  Steve Flesch

T7.  Tom Byrum (-5)

Women’s College Soccer
USD 1, Northern Colorado 0

SDSU 3, Northern Illinois 0

Augustana 0, Sioux Falls 0

SMSU 3, Wayne State 0

College Triathlon
USD Invitational
1.  USD (8)

2.  Black Hills State (17)

3.  Drury (23)

