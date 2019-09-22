Sioux Falls & Augustana Fight To Scoreless Draw

City Rivals Tie On Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana women’s soccer team (3-1-1) battled the Sioux Falls Cougars (0-4-1) to a 0-0 tie on a windy Sunday afternoon NSIC game at the Sioux Falls Sports Complex.

The Vikings controlled possession for a majority of the game and outshot Sioux Falls 21-5, but could not find the back of the net. Of the 21 Viking shots, 15 went on goal.

The best scoring opportunity for Augustana came with 20 minutes to go in the second half. Sophomore Alexis Legg sent a cross pass perfectly with her left foot that was heading towards the back of the net, before Sioux Falls goalkeeper Alexis Wemhoff dove and pushed it away with her right hand.

After recording 10 shutouts in the 2018 season, sophomore goalkeeper Claudia Pueschner recorded her second shutout of the 2019 season on Sunday. She faced four shots-on-goal and stopped all of them. Pueschner has now made 24 saves on the season and has posted shutouts in six of the nine halves that she has played.

11 different Vikings logged a shot-on-goal in the contest with Josie Arduser, Morgan Keirstead, Peyton Stenzel, and Alexis Legg all logging two-a-piece.

Up Next

The Vikings have two home games at Morstad Field this weekend. They will play UMary (2-0-1) on Friday at 4 p.m. and Minot State (1-4-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics