SIOUX FALLS, S.D – The Sioux Falls community, once again, showed it’s there for people who need help. “The Rush” bar was torn apart by the recent tornadoes.

This morning volunteers helped the owners pick up the pieces, but someone there was on everyone’s minds.

Bartender Steve Fix loves where he works.

“This bar’s always been kind of a little neighborhood bar or a cheers if you will,” he says.

But his work ethic is above and beyond. On the day of the tornadoes, he risked his life. Steve told costumers to get inside the beer cooler.

But, “there wasn’t room for him in the cooler, so he stood on the outside and held the door shut to ensure that costumers were safe,” says bar owner Stephanie Grey.

Steve was just in time.

“Within 5 seconds of me telling them that we had to get in the cooler, that’s when the wall caved in, and there was a big tree branch that came in with it,” Steve says.

It seems that Steve isn’t the only one who takes costumer service to a new level. The Grey’s get to know their regulars. So much so, they were touched by the amount of volunteers helping them clean out their bar after the storm.

“Way more then we ever imagined would. Between friends, family, and costumers, it’s very overwhelming at the support that we’ve gotten,” says Stephanie.

Steve says the support means the world.

“Very meaningful to see that these people come out, they care about coming here, and we cared about having them here,” he says.

He says its all about paying it forward.

“We help them out on their stressful days. They come and have a little cocktail and maybe turn their days into a good day, that was turning our day into a better day, so we can clean up and move on,” Steve continues.

Another example of how Sioux Falls persists in times of struggle.

The future of “The Rush” isn’t certain, but the Grey family hopes to reopen.