Augie & USF Eager To Take Rivalry Under The Thursday Night Lights

Vikings At Cougars Thursday At 6 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the 8th time the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana will meet on the gridiron for the Key to the City.

For the first time, they won’t have to wait till Saturday to do it.

That’s because the game will be under the lights at Bob Young Field on Thursday night at 6. Both teams won over the weekend and enter 2-1.

Having the spotlight all to themselves should only make the atmosphere better, not that Augie needs more incentive after dropping six of the seven games in the series, including last year’s 51-13 defeat at Kirkeby Over stadium.