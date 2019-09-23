Dell Rapids School District Installing Vape Sensors

DELL RAPIDS, S.D.- According to the South Dakota Department of Health, nearly 20 percent of high school students are using e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes are banned on school grounds, but one high school is taking things a step further to catch kids vaping in secret.

In the Dell Rapids School District, officials are fighting back against the vaping epidemic. Over the past couple of weeks, the school district has installed sensors in the locker rooms and bathrooms in the high school. The sensors are not active yet, but when they go live within the next couple of weeks they will be able to detect when a student is vaping and will alert administrators.

“We just want to make sure we’re not providing those areas of the school where it’s a little easier to do and get away with,” said Superintendent Dr. Summer Schultz.

Dr. Shultz says they’ve only seen a handful of vaping cases so far this year, but they want to do all they can to discourage kids from using e-cigarettes.

“I want to protect kids, I don’t want their health to suffer from something I was negligent to say was possibly an issue,” said Dr. Schultz.

The devices also have elevated noise sensors. So if an incident like a fight was taking place, a message would be sent to administrators.

The superintendent says the devices are an affordable investment.

“Each device is well under $1,000 and we were able to get donations from a good handful of about seven different businesses in town,” said Dr. Schultz.

Less than $5,000 total has been spent so far on the devices. As they’ve been installed, students have had mixed reactions.

“We’ve had some very positive feedback. We’ve also had some kids who don’t necessarily want to see them in, but they also don’t always want to hear about long term health effects because kids are invincible,” said Dr. Schultz.

Administrators want students to know they have their best interest at heart.

“We don’t want to catch you, we’re not trying to, you know, be sneaky about this. We simply want to minimize the effects,” said Dr. Schultz.

Administrators want to make sure students and parents are aware of the sensors before they’re activated within the next couple of weeks. So the school recently sent a letter to parents about the devices. The letter talks about two main concerns with vaping. One being the recent health scares related to vaping. And the risk of becoming addicted and forming a need to try stronger products.