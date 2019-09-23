Flooding Continues to Devastate Lake Andes

LAKE ANDES, S.D.- The flooding fallout continues in the South Central portion of the state. For folks in Lake Andes, they’ve been dealing with it since March.

The town of Lake Andes has been dealing with flooding since March. “It’s out of this world. I’ve never seen this,” says one resident.

The recent flooding over the last two weeks has shocked the community. The Mayor, Ryan Frederick, says Highway 18 is a vital road to their community.

“The governor came down and we met with her staff and she raised the highway up I think 4 feet…” But at that time they had no idea the flooding would become much worse, now the Highway is submerged by at least two feet of water, “A couple weeks ago we got a tremendous amount of rain and now were back to square one.”

A dyke was built to protect the lift stations from being flooded. Mayor Frederick says if the dyke becomes flooded, the new school, clinic, nursing home, jail and about half the homes in town would be shut down.