Jackrabbits Happy To Have J’Bore Gibbs Back

Redshirt Freshman Returned For First Time Since August Opener At Minnesota

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State has the week off before beginning Missouri Valey Conference Play, and they were certainly happy to have J’Bore Gibbs back on the field at quarterback.

Playing for the first time since suffering a broken pinky last month at Minnesota, Gibbs passed for 215 yards and a pair of scores in SDSU’s 43-7 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.

Gibbs and the Rabbits host Southern Illinois for Hobo Day on October 5th at 2 PM.