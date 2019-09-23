O’Gorman High School Raises $12K for Tornado Relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Faculty and students at O’Gorman High School are thankful that they were spared when a tornado damaged buildings right across the street. In response, the high school decided to raise money for people who weren’t as lucky.

During homecoming week, students at O’Gorman raised money for families who lived in the Auburn Hills Apartment Complex, which the Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools recently purchased.Not only did the fundraiser help their neighbors across the street, staff say it also brought the school together for a good cause.

“This is a really opportunity for the whole school to come together and do a huge project for people who are across the street from our school and one of the families is an O’Gorman family. So, we really knew we wanted to make a difference and come together, make a big impact for those families.” Caitlin Hamstra, O’Gorman’s International Student Coordinator explained.

Their goal was to raise 4-thousand dollars, but instead they raised 12 thousand and to reward the students, fly boy donuts brought in free donuts. The staff also let the students forgo their uniforms for the day. While the high schoolers enjoyed the free food and casual Monday, that’s not the reason they donated the money.

Erena Jain, a Junior at O’Gorman High School said, “Who doesn’t like donuts right? Everyone likes donuts so…but, I don’t think that’s the main reason that people did it. I think that just going to a Catholic school and like being a part of such a caring community, It helps us to care for others.”

This morning, the money was evenly distributed to families affected by the tornado.