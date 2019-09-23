Out and About with Kali Trautman: Week of September 23

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Some wine, some wine with dogs, a harvest festival that’s all about family, a city-wide scavenger hunt and more in this week’s edition of Out and About with Kali Trautman! Check out what she visited with the KDLT News Today morning show team about on Monday.

Tuesday, September 24 – Downtown Aberdeen Wine Walk, Downtown Aberdeen

Enjoy wine (and beer) tasting in downtown Aberdeen! As you make your way from one stop to the next you’ll also find lots of great deals from the downtown businesses. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to pair two of the best things in life – shopping and drinking! You’ll also get to enjoy music and art as part of your walk. Your ticket includes a souvenir sampling wine glass, sample wine tasting at participating locations, and discounts and treats at various stores. All proceeds support the Art on Main Street project.

Friday, September 27 – Saturday, September 28 – Remedy Brewing Company’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest, Sioux Falls, SD

Come one, come all! Help Remedy welcome fall at their 3rd annual Oktoberfest celebration! Every year, this event debuts their seasonal Remedy German-inspired beers and feature German dishes from the kitchen. Featured will also be contests for Pumpkin Bowling, Stein Holding, & a brand new competition, the slow-drag bike ‘race’. The event will be fundraising for Hungry Hearts both days, so please show your support for a great cause!

Saturday, September 28 – Fall Harvest Festival, Oakridge Nursery & Landscaping, Brandon

Kick off Fall with Oakridge Nursery on September 28th during their Fall Harvest Festival! Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies as you shop extra discounts on trees, shrubs, mums and bulbs! Bring the kids along to paint pumpkins and burn some energy in the bounce house, while you pick out the perfect gourds and corn shocks! The Big Orange Food Truck will be serving delicious food from 11a-2p as well. You do not want to miss this event!

Saturday, September 28 – First Annual LumberJack & Jill Crawl, Escape 605 – Downtown

The first annual LumberJack & Jill Crawl is sure to be axe-citing! National Flapjack Day and National Lumberjack day are on September 26 and that calls for a celebration! Put on your favorite lumberjack attire and come enjoy pancakes, scavenger hunt and fun at the Escape 605 in downtown Sioux Falls. Prizes will be given for Best Individual and Group Costume, Best Beard/Facial Hair, social media contest and more. Plus a free mug and axe-throwing for all participants!

Sunday, September 29 – Sounds and Hounds, Strawbale Winery, Renner, SD

Wine, music, and your furry friends! Strawbale Winery would like to welcome you and your pup out for a fun filled afternoon at the winery! The Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective (SFCMC) will be playing a different array of fun chamber music from 1-4 PM. Bring your lawn chairs, leashes, waste bags, and come enjoy the wine and music! Proceeds to help Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Tickets available the day of at the gate, cash only: $10 per person and your dog gets in free!