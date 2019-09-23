Rocco Mediate’s Final Round One To Remember At Sanford International

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Professional golf is fraught with pressure packed moments.

You just wouldn’t know it if you followed Rocco Mediate.

“I like talking, I like being talked to, I like talking to people out here. They were great. We had really good crowds here, exceptional crowds.” PGA Champions Tour Pro Rocco Mediate says.

Which has helped in both in his previous 12 professional wins, as well as some of the harder times, like his runner up finish to Tiger Woods in the 2008 US Championship.

“I’m fit into my body, I’m used to that. All the other stuff that I fixed, equipment stuff, I’m starting to see what I used to see.” Mediate says.

Three years removed from his last win on the Champions Tour, and three shots out of the lead entering the third round of the Sanford International, it was Rocco’s four year old daughter that helped him get loose with a lucky charm.

“Francesca, that’s my daughter, she did this (to his hat) for me. We have a white one too. And the rose, the G4 shoes, I was looking in the catalog and I saw the rose shoes and I went ‘Francesca Rose, I gotta get shoes for her, so I wear these yeah. And see I don’t care if people don’t like them, I’m wearing them anyway!” Rocco says.

And it worked. Mediate shot the lowest round of any golfer at the tournament, firing a six under par 64 to capture the Sanford International.

“When I added them up I went ‘holy crap, I shot a 64, that was cool!’ I don’t know, it was just one of those days, everything kind of went really good. When I was bad I got it up and down, when I was good I made putts, you have to to do this crazy stuff. But I putted my you know what off today.”