Scoreboard Monday, September 23rd
H.S. Volleyball
Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-6, 25-9, 25-12
Canistota def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-13, 30-28, 24-26, 25-27, 15-13
Corsica/Stickney def. James Valley Christian, 16-25, 27-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9
Dakota Valley def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-10, 25-12
Estelline/Hendricks def. Hamlin, 25-21, 25-12, 25-19
Garretson def. Flandreau Indian, 25-7, 25-9, 25-10
Lead-Deadwood def. Hot Springs, 25-9, 25-23, 25-21
Madison def. Lennox, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17
Marty Indian def. Lower Brule, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14
McCook Central/Montrose def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
Parkston def. Tea Area, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20
Pine Ridge def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-8, 25-16, 26-24
Waverly-South Shore def. Lake Preston, 25-12, 25-8, 25-14
Wessington Springs def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24
West Central def. Sioux Valley, 13-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19
Winner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20
H.S. Cross Country
Bon Homme Invite
Girl’s Team Standings
1. Chamberlain (9)
2. Hartington New Castle (34)
3. Burke (35)
4. North Central (36)
5. Madison (41)
Deuel Invite
Girl’s Team Standings
1. Estelline/Hendricks (34)
2. Deuel (36)
3. GPL (41)
4. Deubrook (46)
5. De Smet (57)
Boy’s Team Standings
1. Clark/Willow Lake (33)
2. Deubrook (52)
3. Sioux Valley (54)
4. GPL (63)
5. Tri-State (64)
H.S. Boy’s Golf
DAK XII Meet
1. SF Christian (315)
2. Madison (327)
3. West Central (329)
4. Vermillion (334)
5. Lennox (334)
Men’s College Golf
GPAC Preview
1. Morningside (591)
2. Doane (608)
5. Northwestern (638)
8. Dordt (664)
9. Mount Marty (724)
Women’s College Golf
Mary Fossum Invitational
1. Michigan State (884)
2. Western Kentucky (907)
6. SDSU (939)